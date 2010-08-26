CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's September Stock Bumps

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Apple has another “special event” lined up for September. All signs point towards Apple refreshing its iPod line. Less certain is whether Apple introduces a new Apple TV.

Regardless of whether we get an iTV or not, Piper Jaffray’s Apple analyst, Gene Munster suggests Apple’s stock will rise. In a note (via Philip Elmer-DeWitt) Munster says, “While not an indication of future performance, shares of AAPL have increased, on average, 12% in Sept. over the last five years (excluding 2008 when the market saw widespread declines).”

