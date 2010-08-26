CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's September Stock Bumps

Apple has another “special event” lined up for September. All signs point towards Apple refreshing its iPod line. Less certain is whether Apple introduces a new Apple TV.



Regardless of whether we get an iTV or not, Piper Jaffray’s Apple analyst, Gene Munster suggests Apple’s stock will rise. In a note (via Philip Elmer-DeWitt) Munster says, “While not an indication of future performance, shares of AAPL have increased, on average, 12% in Sept. over the last five years (excluding 2008 when the market saw widespread declines).”

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.