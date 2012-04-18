CORRECTION: Here's Who Owns Apple Stock

Matt Rosoff
Earlier we published a misleading chart suggesting that mutual funds only owned 1% of Apple shares.

Here’s a more accurate labelling for the chart we sent out yesterday. Sorry for the error.

chart of the day, apple stock ownership, april 2012

And here are the top institutional holders of Apple shares — all big mutual fund sellers. All of them individually have more than 1%.

chart, apple top holders, april 2012


