CORRECTION: Here's Who Owns Apple Stock

Earlier we published a misleading chart suggesting that mutual funds only owned 1% of Apple shares.



Here’s a more accurate labelling for the chart we sent out yesterday. Sorry for the error.

And here are the top institutional holders of Apple shares — all big mutual fund sellers. All of them individually have more than 1%.



