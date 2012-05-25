CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Stock Under The First 37 Weeks Of Tim Cook Versus The First 37 Under Steve Jobs

Check out this fascinating chart we put together based on something Fortune spotted.



It compares Tim Cook’s first 37 weeks as CEO of Apple with the first 37 weeks Steve Jobs was CEO of Apple when he returned to the company.

Despite the fact that Apple was in a completely different condition when each took over the top job, you can see the stock has moved in a very similar way for both men.

Cook’s stock performance has been stronger, but that’s because he’s inherited a much better company.

