CHART OF THE DAY: Apple, RIM Swallow Mobile Industry Profits

Apple (AAPL) and BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) have a relatively low market share in the mobile industry as measured by units shipped. But because they focus on the high end smartphone sector, their share of the industry’s profits are much higher than their unit share, as shown by this Deutsche Bank chart.



For instance, Apple and RIM will combine to sell somewhere between 5% to 10% of mobile phones shipped worldwide this year. But Apple will capture 31% of the industry’s operating margin dollars, and RIM will represent 35%, according to a report by Deutsche Bank analysts Brian Modoff and Jonathan Goldberg.

