CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Being Underestimated On Wall Street (Again)

Apple had a banner year last year, posting absolutely crazy growth on a year over year basis, blowing away estimates.



Will it be able to do it again this year? Sort of.

Apple will be growing, but it won’t be crazy in the opinion of Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster, who is admittedly a little bit conservative when it comes to Apple.

You can see the impressive rise of Apple’s sales on a year over year basis below, and the relatively tepid growth he’s forecasting. (Don’t forget Apple didn’t have full production of the iPad until the last quarter of 2010. It should be at full strength for all of 2011.)

