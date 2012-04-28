CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Growth In Context

How impressive was Apple’s most recent quarter? These two charts should help.



Take a look at Apple’s revenue growth compared to the four most important companies in the tech space. Its growth blows them all away.

And Apple generates almost as much revenue as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook combined. Apple was at $39.2 billion, the other guys combined are at $40.4 billion.

Below that we have Apple’s profit growth. Apple’s profits were up 94%. Google’s were up 60%. Everyone else was down on a year on a year over year basis.

And, Apple’s profits of $11.6 billion are bigger than everyone else’s profits combined, which came in at $8.33 billion.

