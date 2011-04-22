CHART OF THE DAY: The iPhone Is Now Half Of Apple's Business

Apple’s iPhone has gone from zero to half of Apple’s revenue in less than 4 years.



Apple reported $12.3 billion in iPhone sales last quarter, half of its overall revenue, and up 126% year-over-year.

For the first time ever, iPhone revenue didn’t shrink in the March quarter after the busy Christmas quarter before it. (Thanks in large part to launching at Verizon Wireless and SK Telecom during the quarter.)

And if you include iPod touch and iPad sales, Apple now gets about two-thirds of its revenue from iOS devices — a platform that didn’t exist 4 years ago.

But again, what’s most remarkable is how fast Apple is still growing overall as a company. At $24.7 billion in sales last quarter, Apple grew 83% year-over-year. That’s even faster than its 71% year-over-year growth during the Christmas quarter before it. Amazing.

