CHART OF THE DAY: The Evolution Of Apple's Business

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
The iPad is already the second biggest part of Apple’s business as measured by revenue after less than two years on the market. In the June quarter, the iPad generated $6 billion in revenue versus the Mac which generated $5 billion. 

The real story for Apple continues to be the iPhone which did $13.3 billion in sales for the quarter. The iPhone and iPad are now 66% of Apple’s sales, impressive considering how relatively new the products are.

chart of the day, apple revenue by product, july 2011

