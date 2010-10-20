CHART OF THE DAY: The iPhone Is Now Almost Half Of Apple's Revenue

Apple’s iPhone business continues to surge. The company’s phone division is now by far its biggest: An $8.8 billion business last quarter, representing more than 43% of Apple’s overall sales, and growing more than 90% year-over-year.



Meanwhile, the Mac had its best quarter ever ($4.9 billion), and the iPad represented almost twice as much revenue last quarter ($2.8 billion) as the iPod ($1.5 billion).

But perhaps what’s most remarkable is how fast Apple is still growing overall. At $20.3 billion in sales last quarter, Apple still grew 67% year-over-year. For comparison, Google grew revenues 23% year-over-year last quarter, and RIM grew 31% year-over-year in its most recent reported quarter.

