CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Owns The Café

Ever notice how all the Justin Long lookalikes in the coffee shop seem to be using Mac laptops? The stereotype isn’t exactly true — but it’s close.



According to JiWire, which serves ads across some 30,000 hotspots, 25.6% of café wi‐fi users on a laptop are on a Mac. To put that number in perspective, consider that Apple had 7% U.S. market share for laptops in Q1, according to Gartner.

The numbers are even more lopsided when it comes to wi-fi connected mobile devices. Between the iPod touch and iPhone, Apple devices accounted for almost 98% of mobile device ad requests on JiWire’s café networks between January and June 2009.

