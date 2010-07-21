CHART OF THE DAY: The Tale Of Two Smartphone Companies

On Jan. 9, 2007 — the day Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone at Macworld — Nokia was the biggest mobile phone company in the world. It still is today, but a lot has changed since then.



While Nokia still sells more mobile phones than any of its competitors, it has lost most of its mindshare — specifically in smartphones, where the likes of Apple, Google, HTC, and others have taken off. That’s why it’s looking for a new CEO.

What’s more, Apple — despite its tiny unit-shipments market share — has completely sucked the profits out of the mobile industry, completely humiliating the old guard companies like Nokia.

(See more: You Can’t Appreciate How Completely Apple Has Humiliated The mobile phone Industry Until You See These Charts)

