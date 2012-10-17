CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Maps Have Almost No Impact On iPhone 5 Purchases

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Apple’s inferior maps have almost no impact on iPhone 5 sales, according to a survey we did with SurveyMonkey. SurveyMonkey surveyed a group of Americans that is representative of the general population to see what they think about the Apple maps mess. As you can see, 84% of people said Apple maps had no effect on their interest in buying the newest iPhone.

chart of the day, apple maps and iphone 5, oct 2012

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.