CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Maps Have Almost No Impact On iPhone 5 Purchases

Apple’s inferior maps have almost no impact on iPhone 5 sales, according to a survey we did with SurveyMonkey. SurveyMonkey surveyed a group of Americans that is representative of the general population to see what they think about the Apple maps mess. As you can see, 84% of people said Apple maps had no effect on their interest in buying the newest iPhone.



