CHART OF THE DAY: Interest In Apple Laptops Explodes

Apple is going to sell a lot of laptops in the next month and a half, according to this chart from ChangeWave Research (via Fortune.)



ChangeWave is seeing an “explosive leap” in interest for Apple laptops. It says, “simply put, it’s the highest level of planned buying ever for Apple in a ChangeWave Survey.” ChangeWave thinks the new MacBook Air is giving Apple momentum.

Also of note, consumer interest in Apple laptops is greater than Dell or HP laptops according to ChangeWave.

