CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is The Biggest PC Seller In The World

Apple is the world’s biggest PC maker, if you include iPads, says Horace Dediu of Asymco. Further, if you include the iPad, you can see that Apple and Lenovo are the only PC makers with real growth.



Why include the iPad as a PC? Because it can do just about everything a PC does. It killed the netbook, which is counted as PC, so we think it should count.

