CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is The Biggest PC Seller In The World

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Apple is the world’s biggest PC maker, if you include iPads, says Horace Dediu of Asymco. Further, if you include the iPad, you can see that Apple and Lenovo are the only PC makers with real growth.

Why include the iPad as a PC? Because it can do just about everything a PC does. It killed the netbook, which is counted as PC, so we think it should count.

chart of the day, quarterly pc shipments, jan 17 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.