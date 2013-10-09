CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Taking Share From Google In The US Smartphone Market

Apple is taking smartphone share away from Android in the US according to the latest comScore data picked up at BI Intelligence.

For the three month period ending in August, the iPhone controlled 40.7% of the US market, up 1.5% from the previous period. Android was at 51.6% of the market, a .8% drop from the previous period.

These obviously aren’t massive swings for either platform. But, for Apple, this is good news. These gains happened before it released the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C. Even when Apple’s product is getting old, consumers are still buying it versus newer Android phones.

The US is a unique market where Apple competes on price against Android. Globally, the iPhone is getting crushed. This is still encouraging for Apple, because it shows that if it wants to compete on price with Android, it can take share.

