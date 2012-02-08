CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Pulling In 40% Of All Mobile Industry Revenue, And 75% Of All Mobile Profits

Apple’s dominance of the mobile industry is just breath taking. This chart from Horace Dediu shows that Apple now has 75% of the mobile industry’s profits, and 40% of its revenue. Remember, this is a business line that did not exist for Apple 5 years ago.



The lines on the chart are trailing four quarters data to give you a look at the overall trend. Head over to Asymco for more on what it means for Apple and the industry →

