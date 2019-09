With Apple’s stock surging, and Google’s fading, Apple is now twice as valuable as Google, when measured by market cap.



In February 2009, Google was bigger than Apple, but since then, the two companies have diverged. No wonder Larry Page bought Motorola. He’s drooling over Apple’s business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.