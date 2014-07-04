CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Invading The Enterprise

The cloud and virtualization company VMware posted an interesting blog post on Monday showing how Apple has been able to break into the enterprise: Simply, IT professionals have begun to prefer Macs to Windows PCs.

According to VMware’s data charted for us by Statista, 73% of IT administrators that preferred Macs said “user preference” was their main reason for choosing to work on OS X instead of Windows. As VMware points out, 66% of businesses already use Macs in the workplace because most people say the computers are easier to use, have better displays, and yes, “coolness” was also a factor.

