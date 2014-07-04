CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Invading The Enterprise

Dave Smith

The cloud and virtualization company VMware posted an interesting blog post on Monday showing how Apple has been able to break into the enterprise: Simply, IT professionals have begun to prefer Macs to Windows PCs.

According to VMware’s data charted for us by Statista, 73% of IT administrators that preferred Macs said “user preference” was their main reason for choosing to work on OS X instead of Windows. As VMware points out, 66% of businesses already use Macs in the workplace because most people say the computers are easier to use, have better displays, and yes, “coolness” was also a factor.

Statista

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.