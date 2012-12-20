CHART OF THE DAY: A Lot Of iPhone Owners Want Bigger Screens

Almost half of iPhone owners want a screen that’s 4.1-inches or bigger, according to research from Citi.



Samsung is the king of big screened smartphones. It’s also, perhaps not coincidentally, the king of smartphone shipments. Citi believes this is causing iPhone owners to wish for bigger screens.

In the chart below, you can see that 47% of iPhone owners want a bigger screen for their iPhone. That’s more than the general population. Of “all” people Citi surveyed, which is both iPhone and non-iPhone owning, 42% want want 4.1-inch to 4.5-inch sized screens.

We don’t know what, if anything, to make of this report. It could be a “grass is greener” situation. Some people think they want a bigger screen, but when they actually get it are frustrated because it doesn’t feel that great in the hand. Alternatively, it could signify that Apple needs to make the iPhone bigger, again.

For what it’s worth, 43% of iPhone users are happy with what they have.

