CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Tablet Market Share Has Fallen Drastically From Two Years Ago

Two years ago, the tablet market was clearly dominated by Apple’s iPad. But since that peak, which occurred shortly before Apple announced its first-generation iPad Mini, the iPad maker has lost its market share lead to its competitors, and the tablet landscape is looking increasingly level.

According to the latest data published by the market intelligence firm IDC, charted for us by Statista, Apple’s tablet market share has dropped from above 60% in the June quarter of 2012 to just 26.9% this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s market share jumped about 10 percentage points, Lenovo and Asus gained ground, but most of all, a group of “others,” which likely includes Amazon’s Kindle Fire and Microsoft’s Surface families, has eaten Apple’s lunch, growing about 20 percentage points in a two-year span.

