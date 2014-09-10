CHART: Apple Introduced The iPhone 6 In Record Time

At each new iPhone announcement since 2007, Apple has taken time during its presentation to build up hype for the device before finally unveiling it to the public. For instance, based on previous iPhone announcement data we found on Quartz, Apple’s then-CEO Steve Jobs took about 30 minutes to set up the iPhone, discussing what it could actually do, before finally unveiling it to the crowd.

For Tuesday’s announcement of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, however, Apple broke all its own records when it lifted the veil on both handsets just 8 minutes into the presentation. Perhaps it’s because most people had seen the iPhone by that point, or perhaps it’s because Apple needed to allot enough time to introduce its first wearable device, the Apple Watch.

On average, Apple has spent 44 minutes during its product announcements before actually announcing the new iPhone — the average is skewed by the monstrous wait times for the iPhone 3G and iPhone 3GS (those poor attendees probably wanted a bathroom break), but over the last three years, that average has dipped to about 18 minutes, as Apple is spending more time discussing its other products, technologies, and services.

