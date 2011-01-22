CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Insane Pile Of Cash In Context

Apple is now sitting on a $59.7 billion pile of cash, short term, and long term investments.



Apple added $20 billion in cash last year, and analyst/blogger Horace Dediu estimates the company could have over $100 billion in its coffers by this time next year.

How does it stack up to fellow tech companies? Very well. As you can see no other company is close. (Though, Microsoft is going to report earnings next week, so there is a chance it could come close.)

