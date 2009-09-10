CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Takes Over Gaming

Apple continues to set its sights on the gaming industry, touting its massive, low-cost game selection as a reason to buy an iPod touch (or iPhone) instead of a Sony PSP or Nintendo DS.



During today’s iPod event, Apple showed off this chart. It illustrates that the iPhone platform has almost five times the number of game and entertainment titles that Sony and Nintendo’s portable systems have combined.

That’s impressive. Apple has done a good job courting game companies large and small to make games for the iPhone — such as Electronic Arts’ “Madden,” which launched today. But we’d add that most of Apple’s titles are simple, casual games — which exaggerates the number.

