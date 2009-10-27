CHART OF THE DAY: Mac Users Ready To Pay Anything For Apple Tablet

Apple’s tablet already has gadget fans drooling. Earlier today we showed 20 guesses about what it might look like. And now, via Mashable, we have an idea about how much those people would pay for it.



Research from Retrevo suggests Mac users are more than twice as likely as PC users to spend more than $800 for an Apple tablet. PC users, on average, want to spend less. (This is hardly surprising.)

