CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Closes The Day As The Most Valuable Company In The World For The First Time Ever

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Apple has closed the day as the most valuable public company in the world knocking off Exxon Mobil.

It’s an incredible feat considering Apple was a broken company 15 years ago. In the world of technology, which evolves so rapidly, only a handful of companies have been able to reverse course and find new life.

Apple’s rise to the top happened rather suddenly. Just a year ago it passed Microsoft to become the biggest company in tech. At the start of the year it was still $75 billion behind Exxon. Today it’s $6 billion ahead.

But, a market crash coupled with Apple’s astounding earnings performance have vaulted it to the top of the heap.

