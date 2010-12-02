CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Employees Love Steve Jobs, Microsoft Employees Aren't So Hot For Steve Ballmer

New data from Glassdoor.com says that Apple employees love their CEO, while the employees of Microsoft are not so crazy about theirs.



Shocking? Hardly, but we were surprised to see Ballmer is ranked lower than Carol Bartz at Yahoo. Bartz has been firing employees during her tenure, and has hardly set the world on fire with her strategic plan for Yahoo.

The CEOs of Google and Facebook are just about as loved by their employees as Steve Jobs is by Apple employees.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.