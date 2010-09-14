CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Selling Just As Many Computers As Dell To College Students

Apple is selling just as many computers to college students as Dell, according to a survey from Daniel Ernst at Hudson Square Research, via Fortune.



Ernst says 38% of students that bought a computer in the last three months bought a Mac, up from 14% in 2007.

Ernst surveyed 212 students at 7 different universities. It would be easy to dismiss these numbers based on small sample size, but Ernst’s research matches a report from Student Monitor which surveyed 1,200 students at 100 schools.

While this isn’t good news for Dell, or Microsoft, it isn’t all doom and gloom. After all, students represent the consumer market. Dell and Microsoft are still solid in the enterprise.

But, the more Apple etches out gains with consumers, the shakier things get for Microsoft’s software monopoly.

