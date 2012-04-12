CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is About To Be Worth More Than All The Companies In Spain, Portugal And Greece COMBINED

Here’s a fun chart produced by Bloomberg via our friends at Birinyi & Associates.



It’s Apple’s market cap versus the combined market caps of all of the publicly traded companies in Spain, Portugal and Greece combined.

Analysts see Apple shares continuing their unparalleled ascent. Currently worth around $586 billion, if Apple can get to around $590 billion, it would be worth as much as all of the companies in Europe’s most debt-laden countries.

