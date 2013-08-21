CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Stock Is Making A Comeback

It’s been a disappointing several months for Apple investors.

For the most part, the stock has been way down year over year. But things started looking peachy again last week when investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he took a large position in Apple. The stock skyrocketed that day and has been steadily climbing since.

The stock has also been on the rise thanks to rumours of a two new iPhone models that will be announced on September 10. There’s also been a lot of talk that one of the new iPhones will come in a gold colour.

Want to see the real power of Icahn’s tweet? Check out Apple’s spike on August 13. The stock appears to be on its way back to about $US550, where it was at the beginning of the year.

