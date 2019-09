Apple announced at its big WWDC keynote yesterday that it has paid out $10 billion to developers since its App Store for the iPhone and iPad launched in 2008.



That’s up from $7 billion in January and $5 billion a year ago. Needless to say, Apple’s App store revenues are accelerating.

Take a look:

