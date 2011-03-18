CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Mac App Store Sales Already Half As Large As The iPad App Store

Apple’s Mac App Store is still relatively new, but it’s already drumming up healthy business for the 300 most popular applications in store.



App analytics company Distimo took at look at the top 300 paid apps for the US Mac, iPad, and iPhone app stores. While downloads of the top apps for the Mac store are just a fraction of downloads of downloads on the the other platform, sales are already half what you see on the iPad.

The reason? The average price of a top Mac app is much higher than the other platforms. Distimo says a top 300 Mac app sells for $11.21 on average, versus $4.19 for iPad, and $1.57 for iPhone.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.