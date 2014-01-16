CHART OF THE DAY: App Usage Explodes, Especially In Productivity And Messaging

Mobile app usage exploded last year, according to app analytics company Flurry.
The categories that saw the biggest growth: Social and Messaging, which was up 203%, and Utilities and Productivity, which was up 149%.
As BI Intelligence points out, the growth in that latter category is “an indicator that people are getting things done and using their phones as a lynchpin computing device.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.