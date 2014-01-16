CHART OF THE DAY: App Usage Explodes, Especially In Productivity And Messaging

Mobile app usage exploded last year, according to app analytics company Flurry.

The categories that saw the biggest growth: Social and Messaging, which was up 203%, and Utilities and Productivity, which was up 149%.

As BI Intelligence points out, the growth in that latter category is “an indicator that people are getting things done and using their phones as a lynchpin computing device.”

