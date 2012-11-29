CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft's Windows App Store Is Already Smoking Apple's Mac App Store

One of the many big changes for Microsoft’s Windows 8 operating system is the addition of an app store, just like what Apple has for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Microsoft is hoping that making an app store for Windows, will carry over to the tablet, and then the phone. One of the biggest problems for Microsoft, in competing with Apple, is a lack of apps.



Here’s an encouraging early sign. The Windows app store already has almost twice as many apps as the Apple Mac app store, according to data from app analytics company Distmo. Yes, the iPhone and iPad app stores are blowing away the Windows store, but Windows 8 is a month old. It’s in good position to get apps.

