CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How Much Apple REALLY Makes On The App Store

The App Store is one the most important reasons the iPhone is as successful as it is. Yet for all its success, it’s a really tiny business for Apple.



The App Store has only kicked in 1% of Apple’s overall profits since the App Store opened in June 2008, according to an analysis by Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster.

Apple app sales total $1.43 billion, with Apple getting 30%, or $429 million. After you factor out payment to the credit card companies and storage and delivery, Apple’s gross profit is $189 million.

Apple’s overall gross profit since the App Store launched is $33.7 billion.

This comparatively small profit is by design. The App Store was never supposed to be a big business. Its job is to sell more iPhones, iPod touches, and iPads. And so far, it’s doing that spectacularly well.

Munster estimates 81% of apps downloaded are free, and the average price for a top-50 paid app is $1.49. Here’s how the price of an app breaks out.

