CHART OF THE DAY: Android's App Store Will Be The Same Size As Apple's This July

Jay Yarow
Apple’s iPhone app lead over Android will disappear by the end July says app analytics firm Distimo after analysing the latest data on app store growth.

It extrapolated the chart below from month over month growth rates of app stores. You can see the gap between Android and iPhone closing to 40,000 by the end of June. At the end of July, they will be equal.

chart of the day, app store projections, april 2011

