CHART OF THE DAY: App Makers Plan To Go All-In On Apple's New IPhone Software

Apple has a complete overhaul of the look and feel of iOS, the software that powers iPhones and iPads, planned for general release this fall. The glitzy bubbles are being replaced by a flatter, brighter look.

It’s going to be a major change, and a lot of normal, everyday iPhone users are going to be in for a shock when they see how different it looks.

They better get used to it, though, because app makers are planning big support for the new iOS, called iOS 7.

Craig Hockenberry, the guy behind Twitteriffic, surveyed developers to see if they were on board with Apple’s big iOS changes. His survey revealed that 95% plan to do an update to make the app fit with iOS 7, and of that 52% plan to drop support for iOS 6.

Part of the reason developers plan to drop support for older versions of iOS is that it would take a lot of resources and effort to support both OSes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.