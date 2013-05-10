CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise Of Netflix And The Fall Of AOL

Here’s a chart from Dan Frommer that he calls “the entire Internet in one chart.” It shows AOL’s declining dial-up business compared to Netflix’s rising streaming business, which Frommer uses a proxy for the broadband market. Frommer has more analysis which is well worth checking out, but one great point: Netflix now has more users than AOL ever had.



