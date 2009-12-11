CHART OF THE DAY: AOL's Sleepy First Day Of Trading

AOL hit the public markets today, trading as an independent company for the first time in almost a decade.



It was an inauspicious start. The stock finished down 0.63% for the day at $23.52. Good news for investors, since the stock is undervalued.

Its former parent, Time Warner had a better day closing at $30.45 up 4.25% for the day. The S&P 500 was up 0.58% for the day.

