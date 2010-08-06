CHART OF THE DAY: The Eternal AOL Revenue Plunge

Today’s chart is the (seemingly) never ending decline of AOL’s revenue. As the company’s subscription business continues to dry up, the sales will follow, so this isn’t too shocking for close observers of the company.



Regardless, this chart is scary looking. The best AOL can hope for is to see the line flatten in the next few years. And then years after that, maybe it will pick up again.

