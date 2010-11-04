CHART OF THE DAY: AOL's Ad Business Is Actually Starting To stabilise

It may not look pretty, but this chart shows AOL’s core display-ad business is actually stabilizing a bit.



Yes, the overall revenue picture is as bleak as ever (search and subscribers are still tanking). But, just below that, the domestic display ad business is up slightly from last quarter. (Year over year, it’s still down.)

Tim Armstrong still has a long ways to go before he hits his promised target of double digit growth in the display business. But for a company that has done nothing but disappoint everyone for a decade, this is an encouraging sign.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.