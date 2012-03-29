CHART OF THE DAY: A Look At AOL's Big Patent Portfolio

AOL’s latest plan to generate revenue is to sell off its patent portfolio. This is a smart move. It’s much better than suing other companies like Yahoo.



But, is AOL’s portfolio worth anything? Peter Kafka at All Things D relays a report from patent experts Envision IP, which suggests it is worth something.

From the report: “While AOL does not seem to have any patents that could be deemed essential to wireless standards, it certainly owns many technologies that are fundamental to electronic and voice messaging, Internet user experience, multimedia sharing, and web-based data retrieval, technologies that have become common place in today’s online world.”

Below is a chart from Envision that shows what kind of patents AOL owns.

