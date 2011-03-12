CHART OF THE DAY: AOL Has Had Layoffs For 11 Straight Years

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
AOL laid off around 900 people yesterday. And undoubtedly, it was brutal for those people, and for their friends at AOL.

Sadly though this is part of the AOL way. For 11 years running the company has had layoffs. Sometimes the layoffs are big, sometimes they’re small, but they’re pretty much endless.

chart of the day, aol layoffs, march 2011

