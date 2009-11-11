CHART OF THE DAY: AOL's Decade Of Layoffs

AOL let 100 people go today, the second round of layoffs this year, at least, and it’s not over yet.



It’s a miserable, and repeated, story at AOL. In 2006, the New York Times wrote, “Layoffs have become a way of life for AOL.” Since then, little has change.

In past eight years, AOL produced large and small annual reductions in staff.

