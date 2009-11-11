CHART OF THE DAY: AOL's Decade Of Layoffs

AOL let 100 people go today, the second round of layoffs this year, at least, and it’s not over yet.
It’s a miserable, and repeated, story at AOL. In 2006, the New York Times wrote, “Layoffs have become a way of life for AOL.” Since then, little has change.
In past eight years, AOL produced large and small annual reductions in staff.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.