CHART OF THE DAY: AOL Ad Revenues Expected To Be Slightly Less Horrible

AOL reports earnings tomorrow and it’s expected to be another ugly quarter. Revenues are going to be down for the sixteenth straight quarter.



Mark Mahaney at Citi expects ad revenue to fall 14% on a year-over-year basis. It sounds bad, but the good news is that it’s less awful than previous quarters.

In fact, it will be the best quarter from an ad revenue perspective in a year.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.