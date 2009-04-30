CHART OF THE DAY: The Decline And Fall Of AOL's Ad Business

AOL’s ad revenues dropped a startling 20% in Q1. But that’s just the latest point in a long decline. AOL’s ad business has been tumbling since growth peaked in December, 2006.



