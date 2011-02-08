CHART OF THE DAY: Tim Armstrong's Wheeling And Dealing At AOL

Since taking over AOL, Tim Armstrong has been surprisingly active buying and selling assets. By our count, he’s spent at least $596 million on 13 properties, and sold five assets for at least $342 million.



AOL’s acquisition strategy centres on buying premium content sites, or small technology companies. The content feeds AOL’s vision of becoming the world’s number one digital media company. The technology pick ups are supposed to make that easier.

