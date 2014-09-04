CHART OF THE DAY: ANZ Has Processed $1 Billion In Mobile Payments

Photo: Atsushi Tomura/ Getty

The chart below tracks the transactions processed in ANZ’s mobile-to-mobile payment app goMoney, showing the growth of mobile banking in Australia.

Since launching in 2010, the app has processed an estimated $1 billion in transactions and averages about one million logins a day.

ANZ managing director products and marketing Australia, Matt Boss, said: “Digital and mobile technologies have changed the way people behave and interact, creating an expectation that everything should be easy, frictionless and intuitive.”

There have been reports Australia’s big banks are in line for a shake-up with tech startups changing the way payments and transactions are managed. More on that here.

“Banking is not immune from this digital disruption. With customers wanting to access their money when and where it suits them, we’ve had to use technology and innovation to serve our customers in this new digital age,” Boss said.

“We are now focused on ensuring all of our digital channels are connected and integrated to provide our customers with a seamless experience.”

