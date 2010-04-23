CHART OF THE DAY: Guess What? Google Doesn't Get The Most Revenue Per Employee In Tech Land

Even with a highly lucrative search business, Google is not getting the most revenue per employee in the tech world.



This analysis, from George Morris at 37Signals, shows that Craigslist — with its tiny staff — is getting three times as much revenue per employee as Google. Obviously, Craiglist is a unique situation, and it doesn’t scale infinitely, but it’s still very impressive.

Why does this chart matter? It emphasises efficiency in business. You can see which companies get the most of out of their staff.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.