CHART OF THE DAY: Suddenly, This Commodity Selloff Looks Really Familiar

Commodities have been getting clubbed of late, but it’s not clear yet whether this is a “dip” or the start of something big.



A new report from the commodities team at Citi hints at the former — something along the lines of a dip.

And it turns out — as this chart observes — there’s a pretty good historical pattern of early-year dips in both Chinese GDP growth and a slip in steel and base metal stocks (FEBASE).

It’s certainly plausible that this is just a seasonal dip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.