CHART OF THE DAY: It Took His Retirement For Fans To Learn To Spell Andy Pettitte's Name Correctly

Andy Pettitte, after much Favrian deliberation, decided to retire last week after 16 big league seasons. During that time, he won 240 games, with a 3.88 ERA and was a key component on five Yankees teams that won the World Series. In fact, his 19 wins, 42 starts and 263 innings pitched in the post-season are the most all-time.



Is he a Hall-of-Famer? Well, that is up for debate. But if Pettitte ever does end up in the Hall of Fame, let’s hope they can at least spell his name correctly on his plaque.

Using Google Trends, we can track how often people searched for either “Andy Pettitte” (the correct spelling with 4 Ts) or “Andy Pettite” (the incorrect spelling with 3 Ts).

Looking at the chart below, we see that last month was the first time that significantly more people spelled Pettitte’s name correctly than incorrectly. Compare that to October, 2009 (the large peak in the middle), which is when the Yankees won the World Series. During that time period, many more people were doing Google searches for “Andy Pettite.”

Much like Dwyane Wade, it can take fans a while to catch on to their heroes’ names. Surprisingly, a third spelling, “Andy Petitte,” barely registered on Google Trends.

